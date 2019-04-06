Two Men Facing Drug Charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Two men have been arrested on drug charges in Fayette County.

On Friday April 5, 2019 , Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol in the Oak Hill area of Fayette County. A Deputy executed a traffic stop on a vehicle on Gatewood Road. While conducting a cursory search, one of the two vehicle occupants fled from the Deputies on foot, but was quickly apprehended. The fleeing subject was found with a quantity of methamphetamine and heroin. Also located was an assortment of opioid pills, packaging material and scales which are consistent with drug sales.

Both vehicle occupants, Michael Blankenship of Mullins WV, and Michael Wallace of Beckley WV, were arrested for the felony offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics. Wallace was also charged with Fleeing an Officer. They are transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy C.M. Tomlin of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.