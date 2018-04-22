Two men charged with stealing from tornado victims in Virginia

AMHERST COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – The Amherst County Sheriff’s Department in Virginia have arrested two people for stealing items from families who lost everything in Tornadoes a weeks ago.

Deputies responded to the Nottoway Drive neighborhood today after calls about individuals stealing items of storm victims.

Upon their arrival deputies arrested Stephen Brock Wells, 23, and Joshua Hugh Woodward, 34, both of Ruckersville for larceny, tresspassing, property damage, and possession of marijuana. They were taken to the Amherst Adult Detention Center.

“This is an illustration of the type of evil that will prey on victims.”

If you are or know property owners that are not able to stay at their homes due to damage, please remove / secure anything that you intend to keep.

You can also post your property with no trespassing signs to allow deputies to charge individuals if we catch them during our patrols in the storm affected area.

