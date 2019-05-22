Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Two Men Arrested On Child Neglect And Drug Charges

Yazmin RodriguezBy May 22, 2019, 09:34 am

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Two men have been arrested after being caught selling drugs to an informant while a child was present.

In September 2018, Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department conducted a controlled buy on Ricky Dewayne Morgan and Ricky Lee Morgan in Long Branch. During this controlled buy, suboxone was purchased from both men which was reordered both on audio and video. A small female child was also present during this transaction, who is believed to be a relative of the Morgan men.

Ricky Dewayne Morgan has been charged with delivery of a schedule II controlled substance and child neglect creating risk of injury. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $60,000 bond.

Ricky Lee Morgan has been charged with child neglect with risk of injury, delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $175,000 bond.

