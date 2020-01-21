Two men are charged with narcotics crimes in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Deputies in Fayette County seize over 64 grams of methamphetamines, heroin, and psychedelics during a traffic stop.

Early this morning a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy was conducting traffic enforcement on U.S. Route 19 in Fayetteville. The Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on a traffic infraction. The Deputy conducted a search of the vehicle, which yielded quantities of methamphetamines (over 64 grams), heroin and psychedelics.

Garry Garvin, 40, of Birch River, Nicholas County and Douglas Utt, 45, of Little Birch, Braxton County were arrested and charged with multi-count Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Both men are in Southern Regional Jail under a 30,000 dollar bond.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.