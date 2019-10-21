Two Killed In Interstate Accident

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Yazmin RodriguezBy Oct 20, 2019, 21:35 pm

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Police say two people were killed in a fiery accident on Interstate 470 in West Virginia’s Northern Panhandle.

Wheeling police and fire spokesman Philip Stahl tells news outlets two tractor-trailers and an SUV were involved in the accident Saturday on Interstate 470 near Wheeling. One of the trucks was engulfed in flames.

The interstate was closed in both directions and reopened to traffic Sunday.

The victims’ identities were withheld pending the notification of relatives and the accident remains under investigation.

