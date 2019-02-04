Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Two Juveniles Arrested After Breaking Into Little General Stealing 45 Dollars Worth Of Cigarettes

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 04, 2019, 14:39 pm

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – Two Juveniles arrested for Breaking & Entering at a local business.

On Saturday, Feb 2, 2019, officers responded to a burglar alarm at the Little General. When officers arrived; the glass was found shattered on one of the main doors to the entrance of the business, where the suspect(s) had gained entry. Officers found that the suspect(s) had left prior to their arrival. An investigation was conducted by Ptlm. B. Grimm and it was found that around $45 in cigarettes were stolen from the store. After reviewing camera footage from the store; Ptlm. Grimm was able to identify one of the suspects, who officers later interviewed at his residence. At that time the second suspect was found at the residence still wearing the shirt that was worn at the time the breaking & entering occurred.

One juvenile was released to the custody of his parents and the other was turned over to the custody of Child Protective Services pending a hearing in Greenbrier County Circuit Court. Both juveniles are being charged with Breaking & Entering, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Destruction of Property, and Petit Larceny.

