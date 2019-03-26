Two Justices to attend Drug Court Graduation in Nicholas County

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. – Supreme Court Justices Tim Armstead and John Hutchison will speak at the Adult Drug Court graduation ceremony at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, in the Nicholas County Courthouse in Summersville.

The ceremony honoring three graduates will be held in the main courtroom. It is open to the public. Residents of every county in West Virginia have access to an Adult Drug Court, even if there is not one in their home county. The goal of drug courts is to help participants overcome addictions that may have led them to commit crimes. Turning people who might have become repeat offenders into productive citizens also improves public safety. The programs can be more productive, cost-effective, and humane than incarceration for those who have committed non-violent crimes and are a low to moderate risk to be released into the community.

People who are registered as sex offenders or who have a prior conviction for a felony crime of violence are not eligible. Prosecutors and judges choose which offenders may participate.