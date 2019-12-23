Two injured in accident on Robert C. Byrd Dr.

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – An accident in front of the Beckley Hobby Lobby has partially closed part of Robert C. Byrd Dr.

Dispatchers say the accident that happened around 5:14 p.m. injured two people. It’s unclear what the extent of the injuries are or what caused the accident.

Jan Care, Beckley Fire Department and Beckley Police Department are still on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WOAY for further updates.