Two In Jail After Stealing Copper Wire From AEP In Raleigh County

CRANBERRY, WV (WOAY) – Two people from Raleigh County are in jail after stealing copper wire from AEP.

On March 8, 2019, Raleigh County Deputies were dispatched to entering without breaking call at the AEP lot in Cranberry. Upon arrival, deputies encountered a suspect who fled on foot. Deputies captured the suspect and identified as Shane Ginevan. Deputies also found another suspect hiding near the fence of the property. That suspect was also taken into custody and identified as Jesse Smith. Smith was currently on bond for a previous drug-related arrest the week prior. The two had entered the lot and were cutting and stealing the copper wire from electrical equipment stored there.

Ginevan was charged with breaking without entering, grand larceny, felony conspiracy and fleeing on foot.

Smith was charged with entering without breaking, grand larceny and felony conspiracy. Both are in Southern Regional Jail under a 25,000 dollar bond.