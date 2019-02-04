Two in hospital and one in jail after two accidents in Fayette County

Two motor vehicle accidents in close proximity of each other in Fayette County sends two to the hospital and one to jail. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident:

“Early Sunday afternoon, Fayette County 911 recieved notification of a multi-car accident on U.S. Route 19 near the New River Gorge Bridge. Responders found that a southbound vehicle crossed the median and struck two northbound vehicles. Drivers of both northbound vehicles were medically transported, one of which was by an air medical service. The condition of the patients is unknown at this time. This accident remains under investigation by Deputy First Class G.W. Rinehart of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

As two other Fayette County Deputies cleared from the scene of this accident, they witnessed another accident occur at the nearby intersection of Court Street and U.S. Route 19 in Fayetteville. A vehicle attempted to change lanes at the stoplights, striking another car when doing so. The vehicle then backed into a guardrail. The driver of this vehicle, Owen Devine (19 of Summersville), was arrested by deputies for Driving Under the Influence-Drugs. Devine was unable to post the bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office and was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy M.A. Sifers of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.”