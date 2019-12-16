Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Two in custody, one still on the run in connection to armed robbery in Bluefield
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Two in custody, one still on the run in connection to armed robbery in Bluefield

Charistin ClarkBy Dec 16, 2019, 18:09 pm

38
0

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – New updates are coming in about those involved in an armed robbery.

The robbery occurred early Sunday morning at the Joy Mart on Bluefield Avenue in Bluefield. Police confirmed they have two suspects in custody and are still looking for a third juvenile suspect. 20-year-old Caprice Powell was arraigned earlier this afternoon by Mercer County Magistrate Holroyd. Powell is being held in Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

“Just feel free to give us a call. Do not approach him, consider him armed and dangerous. Contact your local police department and let the proper authorities handle it,” says Detective Kevin Ross with the Bluefield Police Department.

You are encouraged to contact local authorities if you suspect any suspicious activity.

At this time, WOAY has chosen not to release the identity of this individual.

__________

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Police in Bluefield, WV are searching for two suspects after a store was robbed this morning.

Bluefield Police tell WOAY that Joy Mart gas station, located on Bluefield Ave, was robbed at around 9:10 am.

Three suspects were involved.  One suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded cash, the other suspect had a backpack and put the money in it, while the third was the lookout.

After the robbery, all three suspects fled to a residence close by.

400 dollars in cash was taken.  The clerk is ok and no injuries were reported.

One of the suspects, 17-years-old, with the initials, C.H. was apprehended and arrested.

Two other suspects remain at large, a 20-year-old, Caprice Powell, black male of Bluefield, WV, and a 16-year-old juvenile from Charlotte, NC, with the initials K.C.

The two suspects at large are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Bluefield Police at 304 327-6101.

Previous PostMercer County Prosecuting Attorney pre-files for candidacy
Charistin Clark

Charistin Clark is the weekend meteorologist/mmj for WOAY-TV. She is very excited to inform Southern West Virginia of what the weather will be like for the week. Have any weather questions or comments? Email her at cclark@woay.com

Archives

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X