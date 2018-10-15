Two Greenbrier County Men Arrested For Beating A Man And Kidnapping

RENICK, WV (WOAY) – Two men from Greenbrier County were arrested after they beat a man and kidnapped him.

According to court documents, The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department responded to an assault and possible abduction near the Renick area of Greenbrier county. Dispatch advised that the caller stated that Kenneth Bostic and Mitch McCoy had assaulted a man and forced him in a vehicle and then drove away.

A witness told deputies that Mitch McCoy jumped on the victim and began beating him. They also stated they put the victim in the truck and drove south on 219.

Deputies located the truck with Kenneth Bostic and the victim in Frankford. Bostic admitted to hitting the victim and he didn’t know where Mitch McCoy was. Bostic further stated that he was trying to help the victim and allowed him to live with him but the victim had stolen from him.

The victim stated that they both jumped him and made him get into the truck. The victim went on to say they took him so they could kill him. Officers later found McCoy on Rt. 219 and he started pouring peroxide on his right hand because he had bloody knuckles.

The victim had to be treated at a nearby hospital for his injuries.

Both men are being held in the Southern Regional Jail. Bostic is charged with domestic battery and kidnapping. McCoy is charged with battery and kidnapping.