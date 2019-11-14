Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Two fundraising events for the Raleigh County Humane Society happening this week

Anna SaundersBy Nov 14, 2019, 09:14 am

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – To be able to take in the stray animals off the cold streets, the Humane Society of Raleigh County is having two events this week to fundraise.

Girls Night Out will be happening on Thursday night from 6 to 9 at Morgan’s in Beckley’s Quality Inn. For a $5 entry fee you get a drink and commemorative glass and shop the vendors that will be there at the Three Olive Vodka-sponsored event. 

 “We want to be able to take in stray dogs and stray cats that are roaming the streets, so they don’t get freezing, so we need to raise money and we do things every second that we can get to raise money for animals like Odette here to get them off the streets and get them the vetting help they need,” Jessica Stegmeir, the shelter’s front desk receptionist, said.  

On Saturday night, there will be a spaghetti dinner at the Beckley Moose Lodge from 6 to 8 for $10 a plate. Kids 12 and under and veterans eat for $5. 

