Two Fugitives Wanted out of Indiana, Arrested In Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY,WV (WOAY)- Two separate incidents this week, led to the arrest of two wanted fugitives.

Fayette County Sheriff’s tell us, On Monday, February 4th deputies were dispatched to a suspicious person complaint in the Mt. Carbon area of Fayette County. Deputies later encountered Michael J. Jordan who was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant out of Smithers. It was later discovered that Jordan is currently wanted from Adams County Indiana on Intimidation charges.

Roughly 24 hours later, deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident on Elkridge Road. Deputies reportedly found that the driver of the vehicle, David K. Dearinger is currently wanted out of Indiana at the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, on Probation charges.

Both were remanded to Southern Regional Jail on the WV charges as well as the Fugitive from Justice warrant filed by the Deputy.