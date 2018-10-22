Two From Oak Hill Arrested For Entering Apartment And Staying Repeatedly

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Two are in jail after repeatedly entering an apartment illegally and staying overnight.

According to court documents, David Dunlap and Mindy Jones repeatedly kept entering an apartment on Park Street illegally. When the officer found them the first time he told them the apartment was owned by the bank and they were not allowed in there.

On October 19, 2018, the officer discovered both Dunlap and Jones inside the apartment again. They began to apologize and make excuses for their presence.

Jones and Dunlap were both arrested for entering without breaking and transported to Southern Regional Jail under a 50,000 dollar bond.