Two From Fayette County Sentenced To Prison On Drug Charges

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Two people are sentenced to prison on drug charges.

Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Larry E. Harrah, II announces that on May 7, 2019, Clarissa Crist was sentenced to a determinate term of 8 years in prison on felony drug conspiracy charges and not less than 1 nor more than 15 years in prison for delivery of methamphetamine. These sentences will run consecutive to one another. The defendant pled guilty to these charges on March 19, 2019.

Fayette County Prosecutor Larry E. Harrah, II announces that on May 13, 2019, Raymond Heath Shockey was sentenced to 8 years in prison on drug conspiracy charges and between 1 to 5 years on child neglect charges. The sentences, in this case, were ordered to run consecutive to one another. The defendant, in this case, pled guilty to these charges on March 22, 2019

These crimes were investigated by members of the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.