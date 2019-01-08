Two From Beckley Charged With Trying To Deliver Drugs To Local Inmates

RADFORD, Va. (WSET REPORTS) — Radford Police arrested two people in connection with a conspiracy to deliver drugs to inmates.

Police said Jackie Lynn Collins, 36, and Yolanda Jo Endicott, 42, both of Beckley West Virginia planned to deliver the drugs to inmates at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

According to police, the inmates were assigned as trusties to the Radford Animal Control facility.

Police said Collins and Endicott were arrested after a traffic stop in the 1000 block of East Main Street in Radford.

They said both are charged with possession of heroin, possession of meth, distribution of heroin within 1,000 feet of a school, distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, and two counts of conspiring to deliver drugs to an inmate.

The investigation is ongoing.