Two Free Hiking Opportunities Coming Up Later This Month

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Active Southern West Virginia invites you to join one of two free guided hiking opportunities in the New River Gorge on March 30th, 2019. One hike is a women’s empowerment opportunity, “We Hike to Heal” on the Long Point trail in Fayetteville. The other is a guided wildflower hike in Cunard.

Get Active in the Park in partnership with Active Southern West Virginia is hosting the “We Hike to Heal” event as part of the international movement “Women Everywhere: Hike to Heal” on March 30th, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Long Point Trailhead. Founded by The Outdoor Journal Tour, #wehiketoheal is a month-long women’s empowerment and wellness campaign that culminates on March 30th with #wehiketoheal hikes around the world. The goal of #wehiketoheal is to encourage women all over the world to tap into the healing and empowering influences within themselves and the Great Outdoors. Community Captain, Kate Miller will lead this beautiful hike, with panoramic views of the New River Gorge. We hope people will share their stories about the power of Mother Nature and its ability to empower communities.

The second hiking opportunity on March 30th is at 1pm, also provided by Get Active in the Park in partnership with Active Southern West Virginia. Hiking is the New River Gorge along the Southside Trail in Cunard to the remains of the town of Red Ash. Community Captain, Linda Stein, will be guiding hikers along the trail while in search of spring’s first wildflowers. Linda shares, “My experience as a Community Captain has been witnessing people who had not been active but became active as a result of these programs. It also provides support for senior health improvement through social connection, physical activity, and increased confidence. Active SWV has filled a void where a resource was missing.”

For more information on trail descriptions and driving directions please visit www.activeswv.com/events, join the Facebook event pages at www.facebook.com/activeswv/event , or call at 304-254-8488.