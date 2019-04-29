Two Found Shot To Death In Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two people were found shot to death in Nicholas County.

According to State Police, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at around 5:10 pm, Police responded to a call of gunshots at a residence of Douglas Hypes at 44 Twin Oaks Drive. Upon arrival on the scene, Ilene Blankenship and Douglas P. Hypes were found deceased from gunshot wounds. It was later determined that Roger D. Blankenship, Sr. had fired the fatal gunshots to both victims and fled the scene. Upon further investigating, it was revealed that a pending marital divorce concerning the Blankenships.

Roger Blankenship, Sr. was discovered at this residence located on Rt. 39 near Swiss in Nicholas County with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his face and in possession of a loaded firearm.

Blankenship, Sr. was transported from his residence for medical treatment.

This investigation is on-going, stay with WOAY NewsWatch for further updates on this story.