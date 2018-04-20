Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Two Flying Eagles Sign With Alderson Broaddus

Matt DigbyBy Apr 20, 2018, 22:32 pm

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Two Woodrow Wilson High School seniors signed letters of intent Friday to continue their athletic careers at Alderson Broaddus University.

Eddie Christian will play basketball for the Battlers and major in exercise science, while Natalie Hall will play soccer and major in pre-law.

Both Christian & Hall have enjoyed success in their respective sports not just this season, but in previous years at Woodrow Wilson. They say staying close to home played a significant role in their decision, and both are excited to compete at the collegiate level.

