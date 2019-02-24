OAK HILL (WOAY)- Two Fayette County people are in jail on drug charges. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

“On Saturday evening, Fayette Deputies were conducting traffic enforcement in the Oak Hill area. Deputies conducted a routine traffic stop on a vehicle just off of Route 61 on Woodbridge Road. A search of the vehicle and occupants revealed methamphetamines, heroin and a quantity of baggies commonly used in the sales of narcotics.

Brittini Shae Johnston, 25 of Beards Fork, and James McAllen White, 33 of Page, were both arrested for the felony offenses of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. They were transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy C.M. Tomlin of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.”