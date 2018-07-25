Two Fayette County Men In Jail For Breaking Into A Home, Stealing Food And Gas

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two men are in jail for breaking into a home and stealing food and gas.

According to court documents, on May 23, 2018, Fayette Deputies were dispatched to a cabin in Winonna and someone had broke into it and stole items. The victim told Deputies that all the beer, pop, and water were removed from the refrigerator, along with all the food and cleaning supplies. Other items that were gone were skill saws, jig saws, and two boxes of random tools. Multiple gas was taken out of gas cans but the cans were left behind.

On May 30, 2018, Deputies were dispatched back to the victims home where he advised them that there was a vehicle parked on the roadway near the cabin with two men inside. The vicim said he asked the two men their names and what they were doing. Then two men gave their names as John Skaggs and Robby Brown. Brown was noticed cleaning a handgun. The victim was able to get thetas number of the vehicle before they left.

West Virginia State Police went to the Southern Regional Jail to speak with Robert Brown on an unrelated issue. Brown told Police that Shawn used his knife and pried the trimming off the back door so that he could gain entry into the cabin. Brown said both him and Skaggs entered they cabin and stole food and gas.

On June 19, Deputies interviewed Shawn Skaggs, where he admitted that him and Brown went into the cabin. Skaggs said that it was Brown’s idea and that he only took food.

Both Skaggs and Brown are charged with breaking and entering and petit larceny. Skaggs and Brown are being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 25,000 dollar bond.