Two Fayette County Men Go To Prison On Gun Possession And Drug Charges

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 30, 2019, 12:05 pm

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Larry E. Harrah, II announces that on April 30, 2019, William “Billy” Oiler was sentenced to the penitentiary for selling Methamphetamine to an undercover officer working for the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force. He was convicted after a jury trial on March 13, 2019.

Also sentenced on April 30, 2019, in Fayette County was Elbyheine “L” Bond who was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and delivery of methamphetamine. The Court doubled Mr. Bond’s sentence for delivery of methamphetamine because he had a prior felony drug conviction.

These crimes were investigated by members of the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.

Tyler Barker

