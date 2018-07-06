Two Fayette County Men Arrested On Drug Charges

HILLTOP, WV (WOAY) – Two Hilltop men are in jail on felony charges this evening. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident

At about 9:00 pm this evening, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol in the Hilltop area. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Jeep Compass on Sanger Road for a traffic infraction. The deputy then located $400 in counterfeit currency, a gram of crystal methamphetamines and several individually packaged units of heroin. Also in the vehicle were digital scales and a bag of a white powder to be identified later with testing.

The two occupants of the Jeep, Matthew Dixon, 32, of Hilltop and Jason Canaday, 34 of Hilltop, were both arrested on felony charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Possession of Counterfeit Currency. They were transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy C.M. Tomlin of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.