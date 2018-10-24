Search
Two Fayette County men arrested after drugs were found during a search warrant

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 24, 2018, 09:44 am

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Two men in Fayette County were arrested and now in jail on drug charges.

 

Sheriff Mike Fridley released that The Central West Virginia Drug Task Force, after conducting a narcotics investigation, executed a search warrant at a home in Whipple last night.

 

The search yielded quantities of cocaine, two forms of heroin, marijuana, crack cocaine and suboxone strips.

 

Also located in the search were two handguns and over $1,000 in cash.

 

The value of the narcotics was set at $23,480.

 

Ronnie J. Bates, 19, of Whipple and Ronnie J. Robinson, 38, of Whipple were both charged with  four felony counts of Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics each.

 

Robinson was arrested on 2 counts of Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms as well as outstanding traffic warrants. Both were transported to the Southern Regional Jail.

 

This incident remains under investigation by the Central West Virginia Task Force.

Daniella Hankey

