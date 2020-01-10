Two facing charges after a puppy was beaten to death with a stick

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Two men are in jail after a puppy was beaten to death and another man watched.

According to court documents, A witness was waiting to pick her grandchildren up at Bluewell Elementary School when she observed a man striking a puppy with a large stick and another man watching. When troopers arrived, they found a black and tan puppy, around 8 weeks old, lying on the hillside deceased.

When questioned, Justin Mitchelson said the puppy was his, but it was sick from getting into Lysol cleaning spray. Mitchelson observed John Wimmer lay the puppy on a piece of firewood and beat it to death with a large stick. Wimmer said he took a large stick and struck the puppy three times until it died.

Mitchelson was charged with false information and cruelty to animals. Wimmer was charged with permitting DUI, obstructing, and disorderly conduct. Both are being held in Southern Regional Jail under a 10,000 dollar, cash-only bond.

