Two Charged with Extortion in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Two people are facing multiple felony charges after attempting to scam money from a family member.

Wednesday afternoon deputies responded to the Mossy area after they got a call saying a man was being held against his will. The person reportedly captured was trying to get money from a relative so that he could be released.

Deputies later found the man identified as Danny Armstrong,29, along with Stephanie Gilkerson,46, on Lick Fork Road. It was later concluded Armstrong was not being held against his will.

Investigators tell Newswatch the couple used the hostage story in an effort to get money from the family member.

Both are now in Southern Regional Jail facing Attempted Extortion and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony charges.