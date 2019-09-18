Two charged after threatening to shoot up Independence High School

COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – Two juveniles have been charged after threatening to shoot up Independence High School in Raleigh County.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, September17, 2019, two juveniles were charged for threatening to commit terroristic acts. The juveniles are accused of threatening to shoot up Independence High School on Tuesday at 10 am. The threat was made on a handwritten note that was left in the boy’s restroom.

After an investigation by schools resource officers. Cpl Pack and Sft. Kade, assisted by Detective Schack, both juveniles were charged and detained.

The juveniles are being held in a detention center to await an appearance before a circuit cour judge.