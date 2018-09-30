Two casinos in West Virginia delay launching sports betting

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The West Virginia Lottery says sports betting launches at two casinos have been delayed.

Lottery spokesman Randy Burnside told the Charleston Gazette-Mail in a statement on Thursday that sports betting was tentatively expected to open by the end of this month at Wheeling Island Casino in Wheeling and Mardi Gras Casino in Nitro. He says that Delaware North, the casinos’ parent company, had advised the Lottery it would delay launching sportsbooks at both but did not specify why.

Burnside says the Lottery is waiting for a response from Delaware North to schedule testing in October.

The newspaper could not reach Wheeling Island Casino President Kim Florence for comment on Thursday.