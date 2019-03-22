Two Car Crash Sends Six People To The Hospital In Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A motor vehicle accident in Fayette County sends six to the hospital. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

At about 6:30 this evening the Fayette County 911 Center received notification of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Appalachian Drive and U.S. Route 19 in the Oak Hill area.

Six total persons, one in one vehicle and five in the other, were transported to Raleigh General Hospital for medical treatment. Personnel from the Oak Hill and Fayetteville Fire Departments responded, as did multiple local EMS units. Medical status of all parties are unknown at this time. This accident remains under investigation by Deputy B.K. Fernandez of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.