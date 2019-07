MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Several people sent to the hospital after a car crash in Mount Hope.

According to dispatchers, a two-car crash happened near the old Mount Hope High School building on Route 16 at around 2:15 pm. One person was air-lifted to a hospital and several others were transported to nearby hospitals. The total number of people injured is unknown at this time.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

Mount Hope Fire, Mount Hope Police, and Jan-Care responded to the scene.