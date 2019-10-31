BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Two Cabell County, WV Deputies have been shot
FeaturedNewsWatchState News

Two Cabell County, WV Deputies have been shot

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 30, 2019, 20:06 pm

28
0

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two Cabell County, WV deputies were shot after an altercation this evening.

According to Delegate Daniel Linville from Cabell County, Deputy Jimmy Johnston was shot in his bullet-proof vest. Deputy Jared Cremeans was shot three times in the hand and shoulder. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

WCHS-TV reports that the two deputies were serving a warrant at home located on Blue Sulphur Springs Road around 6:30 pm.  They also say that deputies on scene say the two deputies suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Stay with WOAY News for more information.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X