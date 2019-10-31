Two Cabell County, WV Deputies have been shot

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two Cabell County, WV deputies were shot after an altercation this evening.

According to Delegate Daniel Linville from Cabell County, Deputy Jimmy Johnston was shot in his bullet-proof vest. Deputy Jared Cremeans was shot three times in the hand and shoulder. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

WCHS-TV reports that the two deputies were serving a warrant at home located on Blue Sulphur Springs Road around 6:30 pm. They also say that deputies on scene say the two deputies suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Two Cabell County Sheriff's Deputies have been shot this evening. Further information on names and conditions are not available yet. Join me in lifting them up in prayer at this time. — Delegate Daniel Linville (@DelegateDaniel) October 30, 2019

