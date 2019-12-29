Two Bluefield churches celebrate one century of friendship

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The friendship between Immanuel Lutheran Church and Christ Episcopal Church in Bluefield started under unfortunate circumstances but has certainly withstood the test of time.

“Christ Church caught fire on Christmas and when the smoke had settled and the fire went out, Immanuel Lutheran Church was willing to host them and welcome them and bring them in and allow them to be here for a year-and-a-half and make this their temporary home as they rebuilt the church,” Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of West Virginia Mike Klusmeyer said.

On Sunday, the two congregations gathered together to celebrate the partnership and worship as one inside of Immanuel Lutheran Church. For those with both congregations, most would agree that when the two Bluefield churches formed this relationship back in 1919, the congregations were ahead of their time.

“The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and the Episcopal Church have a formal agreement that dates back to 1999, so that’s 20 years ago, so to have two congregations that lived that out 80 years prior to it is just a remarkable thing,” Bishop of the Virginia Synod ELCA, Rev. Robert F. Humphrey said. “I mean, it really is a wonderful moment.”

However, it was more than a moment as the churches sang as one, greeted one another and broke bread together. For Rev. Chad Slater who works full-time at Christ Episcopal Church as the rector but also helps the Lutheran Church as their Vice Pastor, this was special.

With a relationship built on lending a helping hand, that’s been the key to keeping their century-long friendship.

“Mutual respect,” Rev. Slater said. “And I think a genuine concern for the community over your own interests, so putting others first as Christ would want us I think is key to enduring friendships amongst Christians.”

The service concluded and everyone gathered at Christ Episcopal for lunch.