Two Bluefield Brothers Sentenced To Federal Prison For Drug And Gun Charges

BLUEFIELD, W.V. (WOAY)- Two brothers from Bluefield were sentenced to federal prison for their roles in federal drug and gun charges.

Tyquon Freeman, 21, of Bluefield, West Virginia, was sentenced to 81 months in federal prison. Tykeem Freeman, 25, also from Bluefield, was sentenced to federal prison for 70 months. United States Attorney Mike Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (AFT).

Tyquon Freeman previously entered a guilty pleas to possession with intent to distribute less than 50 kilograms of marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Back in April of last year, agents with the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and ATF executed a search warrant at Freeman’s house in Bluefield, West Virginia. When the agents entered the residence, they found approximately ten pounds of marijuana and three firearms.

Tykeem Freeman entered a guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Agents found a semi- automatic pistol in the home.

Both brothers were on parole in Virginia the time.