Two Beckley Parents In Jail For Child Neglect Charges

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Two parents are facing child neglect charges after a fight broke out.

According to court documents, Jarod Lilly, 20, and Heaven Holstein, 18, got into a domestic dispute when Ms. Holstein threatened to relinquish parental rights. Mr. Lilly accused her of being a “bad parent” and the altercation escalated. Ms. Holstein walked outside and Mr. Lilly locked the door so she could not re-enter. Ms. Holestein attempted to enter the apartment through a window located next to the front door. Upon doing so, the window fell inward and struck the child, which sustained a small cut on her chest.

Police observed drug paraphernalia and a large knife lying on the floor. Trash was scattered throughout the entire apartment including an empty alcoholic beverage in the victim’s bedroom.

Holstein and Lilly are being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 25,000 dollar bond.