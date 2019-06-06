Two Arrested On Drug Charges In Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two Fayette County men are in jail following the execution of a search warrant in North Page.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says, after a lengthy investigation, the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a home located at 10124 Deepwater Mountain Road in the community of North Page. During the execution of the search warrant, one subject fled from the home, and was eventually captured by officers. The search of the location yielded a quantity of methamphetamines, heroin and marijuana along with packaging materials and cash.

Kenneth Taylor, 39 of North Page, was charged with four felony counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and two counts of Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics. He was unable to post the $150,000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office and was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail.

The subject who fled the scene, Donald Walker of Robson, was charged with Fleeing an Officer, Obstructing a Police Officer and Battery on Law Enforcement Personnel. Walker also had an active family court warrant filed by the Bureau of Child Support Enforcement, and was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail until such time he can be seen by the Family Court Judge.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.