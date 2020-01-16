Two arrested on drug charges in Fayette County

KINCAID, WV (WOAY) – Two Fayette County people are facing drug charges in Fayette County following a traffic stop.

Sherrif Mike Fridley says, on Tuesday evening a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy was conducting traffic enforcement in the Kincaid area. A vehicle search subsequent to a traffic stop led to the discovery of 7 types of Schedule IV and Schedule V drugs. James Perry, 30, of Scarbro and Kelly Morton, 22, of Fayetteville were arrested on 5 felony counts of Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics Schedule IV, 2 counts of Schedule V, and 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. They are now awaiting court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.