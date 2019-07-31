Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Two arrested on drug charges in Alderson

Jul 31, 2019

ALDERSON, WV (WOAY) – Members of Alderson Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence on Chase Street. This search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation into possible illegal narcotics sales at the residence. Officers arrested two individuals stemming from the search warrant.

Larry Jennings from Alderson was charged with delivery of a controlled substance (Schedule III), possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Wanda Jennings from Alderson was charged with possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony.

