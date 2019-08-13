Two Arrested On Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Two people have been arrested after allegedly being stopped with over $6,400 worth of drugs.

On August 13th, Deputy M.D. Talley was dispatched to Griffith Hollow in Surveyor in reference to someone shooting a firearm. When the deputy arrived in the area, he saw a white Dodge truck parked by the road. As the deputy approached the people in the truck began to drive away and a traffic stop was conducted.

When the truck came to a stop, a passenger jumped out and fled on foot. Remaining inside the vehicle was the driver identified as Heather Goodson and another passenger identified Gary Holstein.

It was discovered that Goodson and Holstein had 54 grams of meth and 6.5 grams of heroin in their possession. The value of the drugs is approximately $6,400. Goodson and Holstein were arrested and charged with 2 counts of possession with intent to deliver and felony conspiracy. Warrants are pending on the suspect that fled.