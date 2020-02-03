Two arrested on child abuse charges in Mercer County

ROCK, WV (WOAY) – A mother and her boyfriend have been arrested after a nine-year-old child disclosed ongoing abuse.

According to documents, a nine-year-old child told officers that his mother’s boyfriend, Dakota Dillow, made him eat dog feces, drink urine and even hit him in the back of the head with a metal toy gun. The child stated that Dillow sexually assaulted him at one point as well.

The child told his mother, Kristy Asbury, that Dillow had been physically violent to him in the past, but she did not believe her son and failed to notify CPS or law enforcement.

Dakota Dillow has been charged with sexual assault in the first degree and malicious assault. He is being held in Southern Regional Jail under a $50,000 bond. Kristy Asbury has been charged with child neglect resulting in injury and is being held in Southern Regional Jail under a $25,000 bond.