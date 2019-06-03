Two Arrested On Alleged Attempted Murder Charges

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Two men have been arrested have allegedly shooting a man in Beckley.

According to court documents, on Saturday May 11, 2019, officers responded to the Willbrian Apartments in reference to a shooting. After making contact with the victim in the hospital, officers were able to get a name of one of the shooters.

Willbrian Apartment provided video surveillance which showed two males responsible for the shooting observed in a car. The shooting was observed on video and showed one male striking a woman, and subsequently placing a firearms to her head. The female made a movement as the firearm was discharged and avoided being shot. The shooter then proceeded to fire the weapon at the male victim. The victim’s mother was able to positively identify the shooters are Kenneth Smith III and William Ross Johnson.

Both Johnson and Smith have been charged with attempted first degree murder, malicious wounding and wanton endangerment. They are both in Southern Regional Jail under a $250,000 bond.