Two arrested in Wyoming County after 9 grams of crystal meth, scales, and cash were found

Tyler Barker By Sep 05, 2019, 22:02 pm

OCEANA, WV (WOAY) – A Male and female are behind bars after a Traffic Stop in Oceana, WV.

According to Cpl. Tyler G. Dunigon, while on patrol, Dunigon made a traffic stop after observing a vehicle with an expired Motor Vehilce Inspection sticker.  After an on scene investigation conducted by Chief Matthew P. Sluss, Sgt. Marshall R. Walker and Cpl. Timmy J. Justice of the Oceana Police Department, approximately 9 Grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, Suboxone, a stolen firearm, digital scales, and $2953.00 dollars were seized on scene.

Heather Michelle Wilson, 36, of Logan County, WV and Jack Edward Crawford, 41, of Logan County, WV were arrested.

Crawford is charged with Driving Revoked for DUI 1st Offense and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Wilson is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Loaded Firearm in a Vehicle, and also a felony Warrant out of Logan County for Breaking and Entering.

They are being held at Southern Regional Jail awaiting trial.

Tyler Barker

