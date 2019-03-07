Two Arrested in McDowell County On Drug Charges

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Two people have been arrested yesterday after a search warrant was conducted.

Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search warrant on a residence located in the Squire area of McDowell County. Upon executing the search warrant Deputies found a quantity of Methamphetamine packaged for sale and delivery. Deputies arrested the homeowner a Edward L. Wingo Jr from Squire.

Wingo was charged with Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance, Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance and delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance as well as Maintaining a dwelling to sell narcotics. He was remanded back into the McDowell County Holding Unit awaiting transport to the Southwestern regional jail.

While executing the search warrant Deputies found a Darlene Baldwin of Bluefield, Virginia, who was in possession of Methamphetamine and admitted to buying the Meth off of Edward Wingo Jr. She was charged with unlawful possession of Methamphetamine. She was remanded back into the McDowell County Holding Unit awaiting transport to the Southwestern regional jail.