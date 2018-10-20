Two Arrested In Bluefield, Driver Almost Hit Four People, Passenger Overdosed

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Two arrested in Bluefield after a female driver almost ran over four people. The male had outstanding warrants and was unconscious due to an overdose.

Earlier this morning, Patrolman J.W. Murray & Patrolman C.C. Dickerson were on routine patrol on Bluefield Ave. (Grants parking lot), in the City of Bluefield, WV, when Patrolman Murray observed a green Mazda, traveling westbound on Bluefield Ave, that crossed the double yellow lines and continued to travel into oncoming traffic in the East bound lanes.

The vehicle came to a stop upon the grassy area after crossing the sidewalk, nearly striking four bystanders.

A male in the back seat was unresponsive, of a suspected overdose. Patrolman Murray, after checking the male’s vitals, administered NARCAN, then a second dose had to be administered in order to regain a pulse for this individual.

The female driver, Casi Nobel, 27, from Beckley, WV was arrested on scene for DUI, then transported to BRMC.

The male, Cesar Gandara, 27, from Beckley, WV, a wanted Fugitive from Tazewell County, VA. After being medically cleared at BRMC, both Nobel and Gandara were transported to Bluefield City Jail and processed, per department guidelines. They are both awaiting arraignment.

A special thank you goes out to Patrolman JW Murray for taking quick actions and extraordinary measures, in order to save the life of Cesar Gandara. The NARCAN used, was made available to Bluefield, WV Police Department by Community Connections in Princeton, WV through grant funding they obtained.