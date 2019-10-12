Two arrested in Beckley for stealing items from a church

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Two arrested in Beckley after stealing items from a church and leading police on a foot pursuit.

On Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:20 a.m., Ptl. England was on patrol of Johnstown Road when he observed two individuals running along the roadway. As he approached their location, they attempted to hide behind a row of bushes.

Ptl. England stopped to speak with them at which time both subjects fled on foot. Ptl. England was able to capture both subjects after a short foot pursuit.

It was then discovered that the subjects had entered into the First Church of the Nazarene and stolen numerous items.

The male who initially lied about his true identity was identified as 18-year-old Joshua Daniel Syner of Mankin Avenue in Beckley.

The female was identified as a 17-year-old juvenile whose names is being withheld.

The juvenile was released to a family member and Syner was transported to the Southern Regional Jail where he is currently being held on the charges of Entering without breaking, obstructing an officer and fleeing an officer on foot.

All of the stolen items were recovered and returned to the church.