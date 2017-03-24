Two arrested in Greenbrier Co. for having controlled substance

WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Scott PickeyBy Mar 24, 2017, 16:21 pm

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY-TV) — Lewisburg Police arrested two men on drug charges after execution of a search warrant on Wednesday.

Officers searched a residence on Hilltop Drive after receiving information about possible drug activity there.

Roy Charles Warning, 23 of Lewisburg is charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Aaron Burns, 30, of Fairlea is charged with Possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and Convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Both men were arraigned before a Greenbrier County Magistrate and are in the Southern regional Jail near Beckley in lieu of a $50,000.00 bond.

