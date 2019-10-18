Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Two arrested for severely striking a child with a belt

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 18, 2019, 13:20 pm

FAIRDALE, WV (WOAY) – Two people are in jail after striking a child severely with a belt.

According to court documents, deputies were called to a home in Fairdale where a female was striking a child with a belt.  Deputies spoke to Sarah Johnson who advised that a verbal altercation occurred with her and the victim.   The victim was found to have several welts and redness on her arms and legs.  The victim was crying and said that Sarah Johnson had been striking her with a belt.  The mom’s boyfriend, Thomas Mills also struck the child several times with the belt causing her injury.

Thomas Mills

Sarah Johnson

Sarah Johnson and Thomas Mills were arrested and charged with child abuse causing injury.  Both are in Southern Regional Jail under a 10,000 dollar bond.

