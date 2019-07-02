Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Two arrested for prostitution in Princeton

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 02, 2019, 10:07 am

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Two arrested after a man allegedly offered a female 50.00 dollars for sexual favors.

On June, 26th 2019, at approximately 4:45 pm, officers with the Princeton Police Department were conducting surveillance for possible prostitution in the area of Thorn Street in Princeton WV. Officers observed a Red, Dodge Ram pull up to a female on Thorn Street. At this time, the female entered the pick up truck and traveled to a secluded area on New Life Road. As officers responded and made contact with the driver identified as Willis Hubbard and the female identified as Tiffany Grandstaff. Officers observed Hubbard’s pants unzipped and pulled open .

During the course of conversation with Hubbard, Hubbard advised officers that he agreed to pay the female he picked up $50.00 in cash for sexual favors.

