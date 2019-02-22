Two arrested for drugs in McDowell County

IEAGER, WV (WOAY) – Two people from McDowell County are in jail facing drug charges.

On 02-21-2019 Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, Troopers with the Welch Detachment of the West Virginia State Police and Members of the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force conducted a Search Warrant in the Sandy Huff area of Ieager WV. Upon conducting the search warrant they found a quantity of Methamphetamine and suboxone packaged for delivery.

Deputies arrested a Jody Worthington from Sandy Huff and a Crystal Justice from Iaeger.

Both are charged with Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II and Schedule III controlled substance, Felony Conspiracy, Maintaining a Dwelling for selling drugs Magistrate Daniel Mitchell arraigned them both and a bond of $47,000 was set.

They were remanded back into the holding unit awaiting transport to the Southwestern regional jail.