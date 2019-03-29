Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Two Arrested For Daytime Burglary And Destruction Of Property

Yazmin RodriguezBy Mar 29, 2019, 11:55 am

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A couple has been arrested after a man caught the two stealing from his late father’s home.

According to court documents, Adam George and girlfriend Sandra Haines kicked in the upstairs door of a home located on Dunman Street in Mullens. The son of the late homeowner, caught the pair coming out the residence carrying a grandfather clock, pots and pans, and a back pack full of things. They did not get away with any of the items they attempted to steal.

Both are currently in Southern Regional Jail and are charged with daytime burglary and destruction of property.

Yazmin Rodriguez

